Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)

Earnings results for Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33.

Karat Packaging last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 27th, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business earned $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.67 million. Karat Packaging has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Karat Packaging are expected to grow by 20.69% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $1.40 per share. Karat Packaging has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Karat Packaging will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159062”.

Analyst Opinion on Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Karat Packaging in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.19%. The high price target for KRT is $25.00 and the low price target for KRT is $24.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Karat Packaging has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.33, Karat Packaging has a forecasted downside of 0.2% from its current price of $24.38. Karat Packaging has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging does not currently pay a dividend. Karat Packaging does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)

In the past three months, Karat Packaging insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $9,090.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.31% of the stock of Karat Packaging is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT



Earnings for Karat Packaging are expected to grow by 20.69% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $1.40 per share.

More latest stories: here