Earnings results might Drive Its Stock Price Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ)

Earnings results for Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies Inc is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Kelso Technologies last released its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $1.22 million during the quarter. Kelso Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.06) diluted earnings per share).

Analyst Opinion on Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ)

Dividend Strength: Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Kelso Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ)

In the past three months, Kelso Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.28% of the stock of Kelso Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ



The P/E ratio of Kelso Technologies is -10.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kelso Technologies is -10.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kelso Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 2.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

