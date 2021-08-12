Wall street estimates Earnings report Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

Earnings results for Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Kingstone Companies last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. Kingstone Companies has generated ($0.03) earnings per share over the last year ($0.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. Earnings for Kingstone Companies are expected to grow by 46.34% in the coming year, from $0.41 to $0.60 per share. Kingstone Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Kingstone Companies will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 13th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Kingstone Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 2.14%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kingstone Companies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Kingstone Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.67% next year. This indicates that Kingstone Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Kingstone Companies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.20% of the stock of Kingstone Companies is held by insiders. Only 38.15% of the stock of Kingstone Companies is held by institutions.

Earnings for Kingstone Companies are expected to grow by 46.34% in the coming year, from $0.41 to $0.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Kingstone Companies is 13.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Kingstone Companies is 13.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.53. Kingstone Companies has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

