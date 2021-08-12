Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Earnings results for Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

LEAP THERAPEUTICS, INC. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Leap Therapeutics last released its earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business earned $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Leap Therapeutics has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year (($0.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Leap Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.47) to ($0.50) per share. Leap Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Leap Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 130.92%. The high price target for LPTX is $4.00 and the low price target for LPTX is $3.50. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Leap Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.83, Leap Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 130.9% from its current price of $1.66. Leap Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Leap Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Leap Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Leap Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 25.89% of the stock of Leap Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 36.91% of the stock of Leap Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings for Leap Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.47) to ($0.50) per share. The P/E ratio of Leap Therapeutics is -3.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Leap Therapeutics is -3.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Leap Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

