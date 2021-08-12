Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Earnings results for Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing last released its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year ($1.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Earnings for Legacy Housing are expected to grow by 14.29% in the coming year, from $1.75 to $2.00 per share. Legacy Housing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Legacy Housing in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.40%. The high price target for LEGH is $24.00 and the low price target for LEGH is $20.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing does not currently pay a dividend. Legacy Housing does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH)

In the past three months, Legacy Housing insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,332,366.00 in company stock. 40.30% of the stock of Legacy Housing is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 16.32% of the stock of Legacy Housing is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH



Earnings for Legacy Housing are expected to grow by 14.29% in the coming year, from $1.75 to $2.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Legacy Housing is 12.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Legacy Housing is 12.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.53. Legacy Housing has a P/B Ratio of 1.76. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

