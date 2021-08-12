Analysts monitoring and evaluation report: LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Earnings results for LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

LifeMD last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business earned $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 million. LifeMD has generated ($4.44) earnings per share over the last year (($4.98) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for LifeMD are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.55) to ($0.60) per share. LifeMD has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. LifeMD will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LifeMD in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 275.54%. The high price target for LFMD is $35.00 and the low price target for LFMD is $35.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LifeMD has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.00, LifeMD has a forecasted upside of 275.5% from its current price of $9.32. LifeMD has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD does not currently pay a dividend. LifeMD does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

In the past three months, LifeMD insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $404,899.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 35.56% of the stock of LifeMD is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 17.88% of the stock of LifeMD is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD



Earnings for LifeMD are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.55) to ($0.60) per share. The P/E ratio of LifeMD is -1.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of LifeMD is -1.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

