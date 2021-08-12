Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Earnings results for Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Lifeway Foods last announced its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.9. Lifeway Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Dividend Strength: Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods does not currently pay a dividend. Lifeway Foods does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

In the past three months, Lifeway Foods insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $289,970.00 in company stock. 51.82% of the stock of Lifeway Foods is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 8.33% of the stock of Lifeway Foods is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY



The P/E ratio of Lifeway Foods is 20.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.03. The P/E ratio of Lifeway Foods is 20.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.93. Lifeway Foods has a P/B Ratio of 1.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here