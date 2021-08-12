Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

Earnings results for Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

Limbach Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Limbach last posted its earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business earned $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.50 million. Limbach has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year ($0.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. Earnings for Limbach are expected to grow by 60.56% in the coming year, from $0.71 to $1.14 per share. Limbach has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Limbach will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 13th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Limbach in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

Limbach does not currently pay a dividend. Limbach does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

In the past three months, Limbach insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $82,029.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 14.40% of the stock of Limbach is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 39.72% of the stock of Limbach is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB



The P/E ratio of Limbach is 19.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Limbach is 19.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.70. Limbach has a PEG Ratio of 1.03. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Limbach has a P/B Ratio of 1.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

