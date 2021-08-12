Earnings Roundup LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

Earnings results for LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

LiveVox Holding, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LiveVox in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 89.27%. The high price target for LVOX is $12.00 and the low price target for LVOX is $12.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LiveVox has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, LiveVox has a forecasted upside of 89.3% from its current price of $6.34. LiveVox has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

LiveVox does not currently pay a dividend. LiveVox does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

In the past three months, LiveVox insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 20.00% of the stock of LiveVox is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 63.17% of the stock of LiveVox is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX



Earnings for LiveVox are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to ($0.10) per share. LiveVox has a P/B Ratio of 9.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

