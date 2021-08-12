Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Earnings results for LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

LiveXLive Media last posted its earnings results on June 27th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm earned $21.04 million during the quarter. LiveXLive Media has generated ($0.61) earnings per share over the last year (($0.60) diluted earnings per share). LiveXLive Media has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. LiveXLive Media will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LiveXLive Media in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 136.69%. The high price target for LIVX is $11.00 and the low price target for LIVX is $5.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LiveXLive Media has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, LiveXLive Media has a forecasted upside of 136.7% from its current price of $3.38. LiveXLive Media has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media does not currently pay a dividend. LiveXLive Media does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

In the past three months, LiveXLive Media insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 25.20% of the stock of LiveXLive Media is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 34.35% of the stock of LiveXLive Media is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX



The P/E ratio of LiveXLive Media is -5.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of LiveXLive Media is -5.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. LiveXLive Media has a P/B Ratio of 30.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

