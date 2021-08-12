Paying attention on Earnings results for Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Earnings results for Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI)

LIZHI INC. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Lizhi last issued its earnings data on June 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $75.56 million during the quarter. Lizhi has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.34) diluted earnings per share). Lizhi has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lizhi in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 93.55%. The high price target for LIZI is $9.00 and the low price target for LIZI is $9.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lizhi has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, Lizhi has a forecasted upside of 93.5% from its current price of $4.65. Lizhi has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Lizhi does not currently pay a dividend. Lizhi does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI)

In the past three months, Lizhi insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.24% of the stock of Lizhi is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI



The P/E ratio of Lizhi is -13.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Lizhi is -13.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Lizhi has a P/B Ratio of 8.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here