Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX)

Earnings results for LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

LMP Automotive last announced its earnings results on June 29th, 2021. The reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter. LMP Automotive has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.12) diluted earnings per share). LMP Automotive has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. LMP Automotive will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721846”.

Analyst Opinion on LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX)

Dividend Strength: LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX)

LMP Automotive does not currently pay a dividend. LMP Automotive does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX)

In the past three months, LMP Automotive insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.93% of the stock of LMP Automotive is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 7.04% of the stock of LMP Automotive is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX



The P/E ratio of LMP Automotive is -17.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of LMP Automotive is -17.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. LMP Automotive has a P/B Ratio of 6.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

