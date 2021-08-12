worth buying post Earnings results? Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Earnings results for Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.32.

Lucira Health last issued its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.20. The company earned $4.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Lucira Health has generated ($15.58) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Lucira Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.34) to ($1.28) per share. Lucira Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Lucira Health will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lucira Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.09%. The high price target for LHDX is $9.00 and the low price target for LHDX is $9.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lucira Health has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health does not currently pay a dividend. Lucira Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

In the past three months, Lucira Health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 50.26% of the stock of Lucira Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX



Earnings for Lucira Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.34) to ($1.28) per share. The P/E ratio of Lucira Health is -0.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

