Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

Earnings results for Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-3.26.

Madison Square Garden Sports last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Madison Square Garden Sports has generated ($4.86) earnings per share over the last year (($5.91) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Madison Square Garden Sports are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.34) to $1.71 per share. Madison Square Garden Sports has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Madison Square Garden Sports in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $211.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.39%. The high price target for MSGS is $224.00 and the low price target for MSGS is $195.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Madison Square Garden Sports has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $211.00, Madison Square Garden Sports has a forecasted upside of 33.4% from its current price of $158.18. Madison Square Garden Sports has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports does not currently pay a dividend. Madison Square Garden Sports does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

In the past three months, Madison Square Garden Sports insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 21.75% of the stock of Madison Square Garden Sports is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 60.91% of the stock of Madison Square Garden Sports is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS



Earnings for Madison Square Garden Sports are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.34) to $1.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Madison Square Garden Sports is -26.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Madison Square Garden Sports is -26.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here