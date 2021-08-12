Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Earnings results for Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Magal Security Systems last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 24th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $6.54 million during the quarter. Magal Security Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.09) diluted earnings per share). Magal Security Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Magal Security Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721723”.

Analyst Opinion on Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Dividend Strength: Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 18.04%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Magal Security Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS)

In the past three months, Magal Security Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 24.35% of the stock of Magal Security Systems is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 15.93% of the stock of Magal Security Systems is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS



The P/E ratio of Magal Security Systems is -48.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Magal Security Systems is -48.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Magal Security Systems has a P/B Ratio of 1.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here