Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Earnings results for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Marathon Digital last released its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year ($0.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.7. Earnings for Marathon Digital are expected to grow by 222.94% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $3.52 per share. Marathon Digital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marathon Digital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.44%. The high price target for MARA is $54.00 and the low price target for MARA is $40.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital does not currently pay a dividend. Marathon Digital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

In the past three months, Marathon Digital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.62% of the stock of Marathon Digital is held by insiders. Only 25.32% of the stock of Marathon Digital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA



Earnings for Marathon Digital are expected to grow by 222.94% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $3.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Marathon Digital is 60.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.00. The P/E ratio of Marathon Digital is 60.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.35. Marathon Digital has a P/B Ratio of 9.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

