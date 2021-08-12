Bouncing back from collapse: Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Earnings results for Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Maverix Metals last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter. Maverix Metals has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year ($0.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Earnings for Maverix Metals are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.15 per share. Maverix Metals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Maverix Metals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.54, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 63.59%. The high price target for MMX is $8.50 and the low price target for MMX is $5.25. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals has a dividend yield of 0.43%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Maverix Metals has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Maverix Metals is 22.22%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Maverix Metals will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.33% next year. This indicates that Maverix Metals will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

In the past three months, Maverix Metals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.94% of the stock of Maverix Metals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX



Earnings for Maverix Metals are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Maverix Metals is 17.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Maverix Metals is 17.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 21.61. Maverix Metals has a P/B Ratio of 1.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

