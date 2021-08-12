Analysts monitoring and evaluation report: Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Earnings results for Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.44.

Maxeon Solar Technologies last posted its earnings data on May 20th, 2021. The reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. The firm earned $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies has generated ($5.82) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Maxeon Solar Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.03) to ($2.04) per share. Maxeon Solar Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Maxeon Solar Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5055277”.

Analyst Opinion on Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Maxeon Solar Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.48%. The high price target for MAXN is $33.00 and the low price target for MAXN is $14.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Maxeon Solar Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a forecasted upside of 18.5% from its current price of $16.88. Maxeon Solar Technologies has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Maxeon Solar Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

In the past three months, Maxeon Solar Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.45% of the stock of Maxeon Solar Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN



Earnings for Maxeon Solar Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.03) to ($2.04) per share. The P/E ratio of Maxeon Solar Technologies is -2.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Maxeon Solar Technologies is -2.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

