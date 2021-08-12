Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Earnings results for Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-3.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Microvast in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 49.49%. The high price target for MVST is $6.00 and the low price target for MVST is $6.00. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Microvast has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Microvast has a forecasted downside of 49.5% from its current price of $11.88. Microvast has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast does not currently pay a dividend. Microvast does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

In the past three months, Microvast insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 21.02% of the stock of Microvast is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 10.78% of the stock of Microvast is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST



Earnings for Microvast are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.18) to ($0.16) per share. Microvast has a P/B Ratio of 84.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here