Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Earnings results for Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest Holding Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04.

Midwest last released its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.54. The company earned $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. Midwest has generated ($4.42) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Midwest are expected to grow by 108.70% in the coming year, from $2.30 to $4.80 per share. Midwest has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Midwest will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 13th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Midwest in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 77.48%. The high price target for MDWT is $70.00 and the low price target for MDWT is $70.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest does not currently pay a dividend. Midwest does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

In the past three months, Midwest insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 30.30% of the stock of Midwest is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 21.94% of the stock of Midwest is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT



Earnings for Midwest are expected to grow by 108.70% in the coming year, from $2.30 to $4.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Midwest is -8.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Midwest is -8.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Midwest has a P/B Ratio of 1.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

