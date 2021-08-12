Analysts Are Pretty Bullish … Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Earnings results for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Motus GI last released its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Motus GI has generated ($0.60) earnings per share over the last year (($0.65) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Motus GI are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.50) to ($0.41) per share. Motus GI has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Motus GI will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-689-8263 with passcode “13720949”.

Analyst Opinion on Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Motus GI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.26, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 162.75%. The high price target for MOTS is $2.50 and the low price target for MOTS is $2.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI does not currently pay a dividend. Motus GI does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

In the past three months, Motus GI insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.86% of the stock of Motus GI is held by insiders. Only 15.96% of the stock of Motus GI is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS



Earnings for Motus GI are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.50) to ($0.41) per share. The P/E ratio of Motus GI is -1.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Motus GI is -1.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Motus GI has a P/B Ratio of 2.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

