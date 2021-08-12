Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

Earnings results for Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Natura &Co last released its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.71 million. Natura &Co has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Natura &Co are expected to decrease by -18.18% in the coming year, from $0.33 to $0.27 per share. Natura &Co has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Natura &Co in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.75%. The high price target for NTCO is $28.00 and the low price target for NTCO is $28.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co does not currently pay a dividend. Natura &Co does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

In the past three months, Natura &Co insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.46% of the stock of Natura &Co is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO



Earnings for Natura &Co are expected to decrease by -18.18% in the coming year, from $0.33 to $0.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Natura &Co is -126.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Natura &Co is -126.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Natura &Co has a P/B Ratio of 2.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

