Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Earnings results for Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Natural Gas Services Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.20) diluted earnings per share). Natural Gas Services Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Natural Gas Services Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Natural Gas Services Group has a forecasted upside of 18.1% from its current price of $10.16. Natural Gas Services Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group does not currently pay a dividend. Natural Gas Services Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

In the past three months, Natural Gas Services Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.79% of the stock of Natural Gas Services Group is held by insiders. 80.07% of the stock of Natural Gas Services Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS



The P/E ratio of Natural Gas Services Group is -50.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Natural Gas Services Group is -50.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Natural Gas Services Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.54. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

