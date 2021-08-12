Did they just beat EPS? Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Earnings results for Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Navigator last posted its earnings data on June 9th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.65 million. Navigator has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year ($0.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.0. Earnings for Navigator are expected to grow by 52.59% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $1.77 per share. Navigator has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Navigator in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 55.75%. The high price target for NVGS is $15.00 and the low price target for NVGS is $14.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator does not currently pay a dividend. Navigator does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

In the past three months, Navigator insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.83% of the stock of Navigator is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS



Earnings for Navigator are expected to grow by 52.59% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $1.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Navigator is 49.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Navigator is 49.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 59.29. Navigator has a P/B Ratio of 0.55. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

