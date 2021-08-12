Earnings and Growth Analysis : Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Earnings results for Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Neptune Wellness Solutions last released its quarterly earnings results on July 14th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.30. The business earned $5.34 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year (($1.01) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Neptune Wellness Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to ($0.09) per share. Neptune Wellness Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Neptune Wellness Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Neptune Wellness Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 59.24%. The high price target for NEPT is $1.50 and the low price target for NEPT is $1.10. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Neptune Wellness Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1.30, Neptune Wellness Solutions has a forecasted upside of 59.2% from its current price of $0.82. Neptune Wellness Solutions has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Neptune Wellness Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

In the past three months, Neptune Wellness Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.00% of the stock of Neptune Wellness Solutions is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT



Earnings for Neptune Wellness Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to ($0.09) per share. The P/E ratio of Neptune Wellness Solutions is -0.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Neptune Wellness Solutions is -0.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here