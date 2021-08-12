Will stock surge before Earnings results? Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Earnings results for Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Net Element last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.79 million for the quarter. Net Element has generated ($0.73) earnings per share over the last year (($0.95) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Net Element are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.16) to $0.45 per share. Net Element has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Dividend Strength: Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element does not currently pay a dividend. Net Element does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

In the past three months, Net Element insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 13.20% of the stock of Net Element is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 9.93% of the stock of Net Element is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE



Earnings for Net Element are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.16) to $0.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Net Element is -12.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Net Element has a P/B Ratio of 23.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

