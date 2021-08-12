Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Earnings results for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

NeuBase Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. NeuBase Therapeutics has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year (($0.80) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NeuBase Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.86) to ($0.99) per share. NeuBase Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NeuBase Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 364.02%. The high price target for NBSE is $17.00 and the low price target for NBSE is $15.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NeuBase Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.33, NeuBase Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 364.0% from its current price of $3.52. NeuBase Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. NeuBase Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

In the past three months, NeuBase Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 15.20% of the stock of NeuBase Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 23.84% of the stock of NeuBase Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE



Earnings for NeuBase Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.86) to ($0.99) per share. The P/E ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics is -4.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics is -4.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NeuBase Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here