Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Earnings results for NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Neuropace, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.39.

NeuroPace last released its earnings results on June 3rd, 2021. The reported ($21.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $20.96. The business earned $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. NeuroPace has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for NeuroPace are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.52) to ($1.25) per share. NeuroPace has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. NeuroPace will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NeuroPace in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.34%. The high price target for NPCE is $30.00 and the low price target for NPCE is $25.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NeuroPace has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.00, NeuroPace has a forecasted upside of 17.3% from its current price of $23.01. NeuroPace has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace does not currently pay a dividend. NeuroPace does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

In the past three months, NeuroPace insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE



Earnings for NeuroPace are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.52) to ($1.25) per share.

