Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC)

New York City REIT, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21.

Analyst Opinion on New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for New York City REIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.07%. The high price target for NYC is $13.00 and the low price target for NYC is $13.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC)

New York City REIT pays a meaningful dividend of 3.16%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. New York City REIT does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC)

In the past three months, New York City REIT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.17% of the stock of New York City REIT is held by insiders. Only 3.04% of the stock of New York City REIT is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC



Earnings for New York City REIT are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.95) to ($0.49) per share. The P/E ratio of New York City REIT is -3.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of New York City REIT is -3.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. New York City REIT has a P/B Ratio of 0.39. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

