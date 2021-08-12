Did they just beat EPS? Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Earnings results for Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Nortech Systems last released its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $22.07 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.23) diluted earnings per share). Nortech Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Dividend Strength: Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Nortech Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS)

In the past three months, Nortech Systems insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $28,948.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.20% of the stock of Nortech Systems is held by insiders. Only 4.99% of the stock of Nortech Systems is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS



The P/E ratio of Nortech Systems is -9.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Nortech Systems is -9.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nortech Systems has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

