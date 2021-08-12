Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Earnings results for Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.7.

Novan last released its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company earned $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Novan has generated ($2.60) earnings per share over the last year (($2.90) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Novan are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.97) to ($1.45) per share. Novan has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Novan will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Novan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 70.17%. The high price target for NOVN is $3.00 and the low price target for NOVN is $2.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan does not currently pay a dividend. Novan does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

In the past three months, Novan insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Novan is held by insiders. 80.73% of the stock of Novan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN



Earnings for Novan are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.97) to ($1.45) per share. The P/E ratio of Novan is -2.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Novan is -2.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Novan has a P/B Ratio of 39.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

