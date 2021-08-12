Movers in the Stock Market Today Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Earnings results for Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.44.

Nuvve last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Nuvve has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.11) diluted earnings per share). Nuvve has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Nuvve will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158500”.

Analyst Opinion on Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nuvve in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.37%. The high price target for NVVE is $19.00 and the low price target for NVVE is $19.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nuvve has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, Nuvve has a forecasted upside of 45.4% from its current price of $13.07. Nuvve has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Nuvve does not currently pay a dividend. Nuvve does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE)

In the past three months, Nuvve insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.20% of the stock of Nuvve is held by insiders. Only 18.89% of the stock of Nuvve is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE



The P/E ratio of Nuvve is -11.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Nuvve is -11.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nuvve has a P/B Ratio of 19.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here