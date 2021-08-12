Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Earnings results for Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.6.

Onconova Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company earned $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics has generated ($2.10) earnings per share over the last year (($1.80) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Onconova Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.17) to ($1.14) per share. Onconova Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Onconova Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Onconova Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.93%. The high price target for ONTX is $11.00 and the low price target for ONTX is $4.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Onconova Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.50, Onconova Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 47.9% from its current price of $5.07. Onconova Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Onconova Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

In the past three months, Onconova Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Onconova Therapeutics is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX



Earnings for Onconova Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.17) to ($1.14) per share. The P/E ratio of Onconova Therapeutics is -2.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Onconova Therapeutics is -2.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Onconova Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 11.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here