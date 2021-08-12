Earnings and Growth Analysis : One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

Earnings results for One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

One Stop Systems last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 million. One Stop Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.8. Earnings for One Stop Systems are expected to grow by 66.67% in the coming year, from $0.06 to $0.10 per share. One Stop Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. One Stop Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “1453156”.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for One Stop Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.17%. The high price target for OSS is $8.00 and the low price target for OSS is $7.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

One Stop Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.60, One Stop Systems has a forecasted upside of 32.2% from its current price of $5.75. One Stop Systems has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

One Stop Systems does not currently pay a dividend. One Stop Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, One Stop Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.25% of the stock of One Stop Systems is held by insiders. Only 21.06% of the stock of One Stop Systems is held by institutions.

Earnings for One Stop Systems are expected to grow by 66.67% in the coming year, from $0.06 to $0.10 per share. The P/E ratio of One Stop Systems is 95.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of One Stop Systems is 95.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.39. One Stop Systems has a P/B Ratio of 3.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

