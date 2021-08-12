Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Earnings results for OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.49.

OpGen last posted its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. OpGen has generated ($1.61) earnings per share over the last year (($1.73) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for OpGen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($0.49) per share. OpGen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. OpGen will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “7301173”.

Analyst Opinion on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OpGen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 113.18%. The high price target for OPGN is $7.00 and the low price target for OPGN is $4.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OpGen has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen does not currently pay a dividend. OpGen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

In the past three months, OpGen insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.36% of the stock of OpGen is held by insiders. Only 5.30% of the stock of OpGen is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN



Earnings for OpGen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($0.49) per share. The P/E ratio of OpGen is -1.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OpGen has a P/B Ratio of 3.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

