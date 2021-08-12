Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Earnings results for Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Outlook Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Outlook Therapeutics has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Outlook Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.33) to ($0.23) per share. Outlook Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Outlook Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 153.49%. The high price target for OTLK is $8.00 and the low price target for OTLK is $6.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Outlook Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Outlook Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

In the past three months, Outlook Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Outlook Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 7.92% of the stock of Outlook Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK



Earnings for Outlook Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.33) to ($0.23) per share. The P/E ratio of Outlook Therapeutics is -3.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Outlook Therapeutics is -3.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Outlook Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 131.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

