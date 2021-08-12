thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX)

Earnings results for PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX)

PainReform Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

PainReform last issued its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33. PainReform has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. PainReform has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PainReform in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX)

PainReform does not currently pay a dividend. PainReform does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX)

In the past three months, PainReform insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.13% of the stock of PainReform is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX



PainReform has a P/B Ratio of 1.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

