Attention Seeking Stock: PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Earnings results for PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

PDS Biotechnology last released its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. PDS Biotechnology has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year (($0.72) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for PDS Biotechnology are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.71) to ($0.87) per share. PDS Biotechnology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. PDS Biotechnology will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13721612”.

Analyst Opinion on PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PDS Biotechnology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 62.06%. The high price target for PDSB is $25.00 and the low price target for PDSB is $6.60. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PDS Biotechnology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.60, PDS Biotechnology has a forecasted upside of 62.1% from its current price of $10.86. PDS Biotechnology has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology does not currently pay a dividend. PDS Biotechnology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

In the past three months, PDS Biotechnology insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $199,996.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 13.10% of the stock of PDS Biotechnology is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 11.08% of the stock of PDS Biotechnology is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB



Earnings for PDS Biotechnology are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.71) to ($0.87) per share. The P/E ratio of PDS Biotechnology is -15.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PDS Biotechnology is -15.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PDS Biotechnology has a P/B Ratio of 8.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here