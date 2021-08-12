How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN)

Earnings results for P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN)

P & F Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

P&F Industries last posted its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter. P&F Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.43) diluted earnings per share). P&F Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. P&F Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN)

Dividend Strength: P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN)

P&F Industries does not currently pay a dividend. P&F Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN)

In the past three months, P&F Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 48.70% of the stock of P&F Industries is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 3.31% of the stock of P&F Industries is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN



The P/E ratio of P&F Industries is -4.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. P&F Industries has a P/B Ratio of 0.47. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

