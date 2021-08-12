Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Earnings results for PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

PFSweb last issued its earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.80 million. PFSweb has generated ($0.15) earnings per share over the last year (($0.37) diluted earnings per share). PFSweb has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PFSweb in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.27%. The high price target for PFSW is $13.00 and the low price target for PFSW is $8.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PFSweb has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.50, PFSweb has a forecasted downside of 20.3% from its current price of $13.17. PFSweb has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb does not currently pay a dividend. PFSweb does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

In the past three months, PFSweb insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $75,611.00 in company stock. Only 8.40% of the stock of PFSweb is held by insiders. 55.94% of the stock of PFSweb is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW



The P/E ratio of PFSweb is -35.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PFSweb is -35.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PFSweb has a P/B Ratio of 5.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

