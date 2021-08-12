Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Earnings results for Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Phunware last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm earned $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Phunware has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year (($0.58) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Phunware are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.21) to ($0.11) per share. Phunware has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Phunware will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Phunware in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 106.42%. The high price target for PHUN is $2.50 and the low price target for PHUN is $2.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Phunware has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.25, Phunware has a forecasted upside of 106.4% from its current price of $1.09. Phunware has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware does not currently pay a dividend. Phunware does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

In the past three months, Phunware insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $188,143.00 in company stock. 13.60% of the stock of Phunware is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 7.08% of the stock of Phunware is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN



Earnings for Phunware are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.21) to ($0.11) per share. The P/E ratio of Phunware is -1.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Phunware is -1.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

