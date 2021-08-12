Earnings and Growth Analysis : Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Earnings results for Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Pioneer Bancorp last released its earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $14.59 million during the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Pioneer Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Dividend Strength: Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Pioneer Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Pioneer Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS)

In the past three months, Pioneer Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.69% of the stock of Pioneer Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 19.00% of the stock of Pioneer Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS



Pioneer Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

