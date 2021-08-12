How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

Earnings results for PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

PolarityTE last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company earned $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. PolarityTE has generated ($1.14) earnings per share over the last year (($1.02) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for PolarityTE are expected to remain at ($0.47) per share in the coming year. PolarityTE has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. PolarityTE will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PolarityTE in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE does not currently pay a dividend. PolarityTE does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

In the past three months, PolarityTE insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $37,416.00 in company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of PolarityTE is held by insiders. Only 13.35% of the stock of PolarityTE is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE



Earnings for PolarityTE are expected to remain at ($0.47) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of PolarityTE is -0.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PolarityTE is -0.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PolarityTE has a P/B Ratio of 1.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

