EARNINGS REACTION HISTORY: Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Earnings results for Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.63.

Precision BioSciences last announced its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. The business earned $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Precision BioSciences has generated ($2.09) earnings per share over the last year (($1.90) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Precision BioSciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.81) to ($2.12) per share. Precision BioSciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Precision BioSciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 96.41%. The high price target for DTIL is $27.00 and the low price target for DTIL is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Precision BioSciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $20.25, Precision BioSciences has a forecasted upside of 96.4% from its current price of $10.31.

Dividend Strength: Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences does not currently pay a dividend. Precision BioSciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

In the past three months, Precision BioSciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,321,039.00 in company stock. 13.80% of the stock of Precision BioSciences is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 53.09% of the stock of Precision BioSciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL



Earnings for Precision BioSciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.81) to ($2.12) per share. The P/E ratio of Precision BioSciences is -5.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Precision BioSciences has a P/B Ratio of 12.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

