Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

Earnings results for Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.36.

Predictive Oncology last issued its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm earned $0.28 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology has generated ($1.43) earnings per share over the last year (($1.60) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Predictive Oncology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.12) per share. Predictive Oncology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Predictive Oncology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 263.64%. The high price target for POAI is $5.00 and the low price target for POAI is $3.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Predictive Oncology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, Predictive Oncology has a forecasted upside of 263.6% from its current price of $1.10. Predictive Oncology has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology does not currently pay a dividend. Predictive Oncology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

In the past three months, Predictive Oncology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.62% of the stock of Predictive Oncology is held by insiders. Only 7.73% of the stock of Predictive Oncology is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI



Earnings for Predictive Oncology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.12) per share. The P/E ratio of Predictive Oncology is -0.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Predictive Oncology is -0.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Predictive Oncology has a P/B Ratio of 8.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here