Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Earnings results for Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-6.11.

Progenity last posted its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.24 million. Progenity has generated ($7.01) earnings per share over the last year (($9.21) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Progenity are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.16) to ($0.81) per share. Progenity has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Progenity in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 206.01%. The high price target for PROG is $12.00 and the low price target for PROG is $2.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity does not currently pay a dividend. Progenity does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

In the past three months, Progenity insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 79.30% of the stock of Progenity is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 71.44% of the stock of Progenity is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG



Earnings for Progenity are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.16) to ($0.81) per share. The P/E ratio of Progenity is -0.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Progenity is -0.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

