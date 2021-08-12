Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Earnings results for RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Radcom Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

RADCOM last posted its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business earned $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. RADCOM has generated ($0.29) earnings per share over the last year (($0.19) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for RADCOM are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.46) to ($0.43) per share. RADCOM has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. RADCOM will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RADCOM in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM does not currently pay a dividend. RADCOM does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

In the past three months, RADCOM insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 69.00% of the stock of RADCOM is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 22.62% of the stock of RADCOM is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM



Earnings for RADCOM are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.46) to ($0.43) per share. The P/E ratio of RADCOM is -57.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of RADCOM is -57.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RADCOM has a P/B Ratio of 2.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

