The Bullish & Bearish scenario to RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Earnings results for RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

RedHill Biopharma last issued its earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.29. The company earned $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma has generated ($2.10) earnings per share over the last year (($2.18) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for RedHill Biopharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.48) to ($0.60) per share. RedHill Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RedHill Biopharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 176.54%. The high price target for RDHL is $26.00 and the low price target for RDHL is $12.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

RedHill Biopharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.80, RedHill Biopharma has a forecasted upside of 176.5% from its current price of $7.16. RedHill Biopharma has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma does not currently pay a dividend. RedHill Biopharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

In the past three months, RedHill Biopharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.82% of the stock of RedHill Biopharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL



Earnings for RedHill Biopharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.48) to ($0.60) per share. The P/E ratio of RedHill Biopharma is -3.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of RedHill Biopharma is -3.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RedHill Biopharma has a P/B Ratio of 23.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

