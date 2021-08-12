Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

Earnings results for Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

Reeds, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Reed’s last released its earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company earned $12.15 million during the quarter. Reed’s has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.17) diluted earnings per share). Reed’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Reed’s will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

Dividend Strength: Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

Reed’s does not currently pay a dividend. Reed’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

In the past three months, Reed’s insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 10.90% of the stock of Reed’s is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 26.58% of the stock of Reed’s is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED



The P/E ratio of Reed’s is -4.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Reed’s is -4.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Reed’s has a P/B Ratio of 6.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here