Earnings results might Drive Its Stock Price Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Earnings results for Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.6.

Analyst Opinion on Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Riley Exploration Permian in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 147.68%. The high price target for REPX is $51.00 and the low price target for REPX is $42.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Riley Exploration Permian has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.00, Riley Exploration Permian has a forecasted upside of 147.7% from its current price of $19.38. Riley Exploration Permian has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.81%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Riley Exploration Permian has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Riley Exploration Permian will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.52% next year. This indicates that Riley Exploration Permian will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

In the past three months, Riley Exploration Permian insiders have sold 4,888.70% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $11,925.00 in company stock and sold $594,903.00 in company stock. 51.50% of the stock of Riley Exploration Permian is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 42.89% of the stock of Riley Exploration Permian is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX



Earnings for Riley Exploration Permian are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.88) to $3.67 per share. Riley Exploration Permian has a P/B Ratio of 3.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

